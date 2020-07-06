Fourth of July concerns surrounding COVID-19

WACO, Texas – The Fourth of July looked a little different this year, thanks to new COVID-19 restrictions.

Firework shows and several popular parades were canceled and moved online, and gatherings of more than ten people were discouraged.

Despite the warnings and precautions put into place, county officials are concerned we may see an even more significant increase in cases in the coming weeks.

“We’re always bracing for that increase, so it really just depends how well everyone followed social distancing, wore a mask, or stayed home. Things like that,” says Kelly Crane, with the McLennan County Public Health District.

Governor Greg Abbott has already issued a statewide face mask order, with the exception of counties with 20 or fewer active cases.

As of July 6th, McLennan County has 1,550 active cases.

