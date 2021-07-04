Fourth on the Brazos celebration

WACO, TX- The city of Waco hosts their annual Fourth of July celebration. Last year the Fourth of July celebration was cancelled due to the pandemic, and now this year people are excited to hear the show is back on. Families lined up with their lawn chairs ready to celebrate independence day.

“Im with my kids Julian, Juvie and Junella and my wife Rosemary,” says Waco resident Junie Bauion.

Fourth on the Brazos is a Waco tradition, and for many families coming to see the show has become part of theirs.

“Definitely a family tradition we love fireworks, Fourth of July and what it means to celebrate it,” says Waco resident Reginald Ragean.

Like many people, Reginald Ragean was bummed that the Fourth of July celebration was cancelled last year, so when he heard that the celebration was going to be in person this year, he was excited.

“Any time I can get the chance to celebrate with my family it just means a lot,” says Ragean.

Even the younger kids are excited about Fourth on the Brazos big show.

“We’re excited to see the fireworks tonight,” says the Silva siblings.

While some family traditions mean coming to Lake Brazos and laying out their lawn chairs, others enjoying spending time feeding those hungry crowds.

“This is our tradition, we get to feed everyone who comes out and we watch the fireworks when they start so its pretty fun, lot of work but lot of fun,” says local food vendor Gayla Wortham.

Local food vendors look forward to celebrating every Fourth of July with the Waco Community.

“We’ve been in Waco our entire lives, my whole family has and you know its just a real blessing get back and to see all of our friends out here,” says Taylor Hull.