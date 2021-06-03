Fourth on the Brazos could lead to more summer live events

WACO, Texas – The Waco Parks & Recreation Facebook page was abuzz this week when they announced the “Fourth on the Brazos” event would return after a one-year hiatus.

They even say it will be back just like any other year.

“We are going to move forward with our typical setup,” Parks and Recreation events manager Megan Davis said. “[It] is going to include the live music aspect, the food trucks – the variety of food trucks that we bring – along with the fireworks show.”

Davis expects the typical crowd of 10,000-15,000 people to show up again this year, and there are options for those who aren’t ready to go back out with the crowd at Touchdown Alley outside McLane Stadium.

“If you don’t feel comfortable coming out to the crowd, sit in your car and enjoy the fireworks show,” Davis said. “There’s multiple spots with the McLane Stadium parking lot or the Ferrell Center parking lot. You’re going to get a good view from there.”

The city’s decision to kickstart the summer fun with their premier seasonal event is no coincidence. They hope it will be just the beginning for live events this summer.

“These big signature events that bring more people out, I think it opens up doors for others to be out in the public and do more things as we start to see our economy in a better state,” Davis said.

After losing practically all live events in 2020, the Parks and Recreation Department is seeing an uptick in event requests in 2021 to make up for lost time.

“We are seeing more private event organizers coming out and wanting to do new things, which is very exciting because it allows us to help those events and support those events on city property,” Davis said.

This momentum could even push the fun into the autumn.

“We’re excited to bring that back to the citizens of Waco this year,” Davis said. “We’re even looking at some Brazos Nights concerts here in the fall.”

The Fourth on the Brazos event is set for July 4, with the doors opening at 6:00 p.m.