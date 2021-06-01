Fourth on the Brazos to return in 2021

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration is set to return on Sunday, July 4 at Touchdown Alley – next to Baylor University’s McLane Stadium.

Admission is free, and the community is invited to enjoy the festivities with food trucks, live music, family fun and fireworks.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m., and the fireworks will kick off at approximately 9:15 p.m. The fireworks will be shot above the river – between Touchdown Alley and the Ferrell Center. They will be visible from both sides of the river, the Ferrell Center, and areas around Baylor’s campus.

Bag check stations will be located at all entrances. Coolers with drinks and snacks are allowed, but glass bottles and containers are prohibited.

Extra hand washing stations will be located throughout the grounds, and guests are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Additional details, including an event schedule and artist announcement, will be available soon. For updates, you can visit www.brazosnightswaco.com or follow Brazos Nights on Facebook or Instagram.

Source: City of Waco