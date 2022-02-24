HEWITT, Texas – Wednesday night’s drop in temperatures and precipitation made road conditions a little more dangerous than usual.

Police Departments were out patrolling the streets making sure everyone was safe.

FOX 44 News got the chance to ride along with a patrol sergeant with the Hewitt Police Department to look at the road conditions, the biggest problem they say during the morning hours were people driving a little faster than they should have been.

DRIVE ALONG 🚔 I got to tag along as The @HewittPD1 patrols through streets this icy Central Texas day. Details tonight at 5:30pm and 6pm on @KWKTFOX44! pic.twitter.com/CnCQjRmiXK — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) February 24, 2022

“There’s marks on the grass right here on the side where somebody probably went off the road,” said Sgt. Kristen Hudson, Patrol Sergeant with the Hewitt Police Department.

That was what officers saw the most of during the morning, no car-on-car collisions, but drivers stuck in ditches.

“This is going to be, at least what, the third or fourth big freeze we’ve had in the last year, or so, so you kind of have areas where people are more likely to crash on, any of the less busy streets are going to have ice on them just because they are traveled less,” said Sergeant Hudson.

Sgt. Hudson says overpasses and bridges are the worst to drive on during a freeze.

“Once it gets into nighttime tonight, it’ll start freezing over and the roads will probably get bad again, but it seems like they are doing okay for now,” said Sgt. Hudson.

She says, we all collectively learned a lot from last year’s winter storm.

“This year has been a lot better and like I said, even in that last freeze we had, very little crashes and I’m thankful for that, you know people are being a lot more careful with it, it’s good to see,” said Sgt. Hudson.

Still, she says it’s a good idea to be mindful especially when there could be black ice on the roads.

“Staying on commonly driven roads is a big help with that, staying in the grooves of other traffic is helpful,” said Sgt. Hudson.

It’s also key to give yourself plenty of time.

“Taking it slow and easy, not in any hurry, most businesses, most employers are understanding that the weather is bad, it’s inclement weather so people are understanding take your time, not a rush anywhere,” said Sgt. Hudson.

But, she says if you don’t have to drive, stay indoors.

“It’s always better to avoid the possibility of a crash,” said Sgt. Hudson.

If you have any questions about road conditions, check out our LIVE ICE CONDITIONS map.