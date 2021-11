CENTRAL TEXAS – FOX 44 News will be right here on Thanksgiving – but with a few small changes.

FOX 44 News will start at 6:00 p.m. due to some very special sporting events. Our 9:00 p.m. newscast will take place at the normal time.

On Friday, we won’t see you again until 9:00 p.m. that night.

In addition – you can always find the latest news, weather and sports on FOX44News.com!