WACO, Texas – Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade will be in Waco Saturday to talk about his new book, Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers.

The book explores the fight for Texas before and after the massacre at the famous San Antonio Mission.

Kilmeade will be at the Lee Lockwood Library from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

The event is free, and the first 150 families will receive a free book.