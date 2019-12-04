FOX44 attends Rapoport Academy Career Day

Our Sports Director Matt Roberts (pictured) and our 9:00 p.m. show Producer Gary Ainsworth spoke with students about being journalists.

WACO, Texas – FOX44 was at Rapoport Academy in Waco for Career Day!

Our Sports Director Matt Roberts and our 9:00 p.m. show Producer Gary Ainsworth spoke with students about being journalists.

Matt and Gary also shared what happens daily in a newsroom, as well as the importance of teamwork to make newscasts. Who knows? Maybe some of those students could be tomorrow’s TV journalists!

Matt gave the Rapoport middle schoolers an idea of what covering sports for TV was like, and how sports reporting was the “toy department” of a TV station.

However, our weather meteorologists Mike and Emily might disagree with this statement. 😉