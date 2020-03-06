FOX44 Debrief: 2020 Super Tuesday

Welcome to the FOX44 Debrief. Every week we are going to take a closer look at a story that impacted Central Texas.

This week, we are examining Super Tuesday in general and the Republican Primary Race for U.S. House District 17. Rep. Bill Flores decided not to run for re-election, so there were several Republican candidates hoping to fill the role.

On Super Tuesday, FOX44 reporters Kendall Green and Cameron Stuart covered the watch parties of the two top candidates, Renee Swann and Pete Sessions.

Watch the video for their behind-the-scenes look at the night that ended in a call for a runoff.