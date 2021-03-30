FOX44 News says thank you on National Doctors’ Day

WACO, Texas – March 30th is National Doctors’ Day, and we here at FOX44 News would like to thank all the doctors and physicians for all they do.

They worked day in and day out this year to keep us all safe during these uncertain times. With all the changes going on, they put themselves out there to protect us all and keep us informed.

One local doctor shares with us what this day means to him:

“This Doctors’ Day, I’m more proud to be a doctor and fortunate to be on the frontlines of taking care of the patients,” says Medical Chief Officer Umad Ahmad. “What also has helped us is that it brought the whole community together. We saw community standing up to this pandemic for our healthcare heroes.”

It’s not too late to send a special thank you message to any doctors in your life.