FOX44 presents, “Intercepting the Storm”

The FOX44 Storm Team, consisting of Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint and Meteorologist Emily Kaye show you how to prepare for the severe weather that hits Central Texas almost every spring.

For the past three years in a row, Mike and Emily have been recognized by WeatheRate as having the most accurate forecasts in Central Texas.

With the help of the entire FOX44 News team, they want to keep Central Texas safe during severe weather.

Among the reports in the 30-minute special, “Intercepting the Storm,” you will learn how to become a storm spotter, where the best place to go during a storm, and why tornadoes are not the only threat when it comes to severe storms.