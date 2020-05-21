FOX44 signal issue explained

WOODWAY, Texas – We at FOX44 want to take a moment and let you know about some changes recently that may be affecting how you watch our programming.

Some people who are not using cable or satellite to watch FOX44 are having trouble receiving our over-the-air signal right now. This is because we are now on a temporary antenna while we make changes required by the Federal Communication Commission, or FCC.

We hope you will stay patient with us until we can restore our signal to the entire viewing area. You can also watch the livestream of FOX44 News HERE.