WOODWAY, Texas – You may have noticed FOX44News.com has a new look!

This was done to make it easier to find the news, weather and sports you need from throughout Central Texas.

The new design shows you more of the things you care about in a way that is easy to find. Our team has spent months working for you on this new design, and we want to know what you think about it!

You can send us your feedback on the form below and ask your questions, tell us what you like, and what is most important to you.

Some of the things you will find include:

A clean design with more news and less clutter

Better video that’s easier to find

FOX 44 is proud to share this new look with our audience. Because of this, development is ongoing and changes will come. This is also your opportunity to weigh in on what you like and what you don’t on the new desktop and mobile experience.