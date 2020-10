Temple, TX - Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire around 4:36 pm at 4802 S 31st Street, at the Apple Creek Apartments.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the south side of Building #3.

Firefighters were able to evacuate all residents from the building. With a total of 8 apartment units being displaced. There were no injuries reported to any of the occupants at this time. A firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation. His condition is not yet known.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with a 2-Alarm response. This mean 8 firefighting apparatus, and 21 personnel, were on scene of the incident. Also on scene were Temple PD, and Temple EMS.