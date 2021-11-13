Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff comes to McLane Stadium

WACO– McLane stadium was a little louder than usual thanks to the Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff.

The show started at 9 a.m., and fans in both green and crimson were full of excitement and team pride.

“It’s a great atmosphere even when we’re near all these Oklahoma fans,” Baylor fan Jace Mitchell said. “It’s fun just being here.”

Jonaann White is a Baylor alumna and she came back today because of the show.

“The atmosphere is unbelievable,” White said. “Baylor on a national level like this is incredible. We’ve come a long way since I was in school, so it just is just incredible being here.”

Some of the fans traveled from all around the state and country to be at Baylor for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff.

“Well, it’s a great atmosphere,” fan Ames Bruster said. “I love being here, I’m sure everyone loves being here too. It’s so fun to be here. It’s gonna be a great game today.”

Bruster and Mitchell say they have been Baylor fans their whole lives because their parents are Baylor alumni.

“Just coming to support your school is the most fun thing no matter where you are,” Bruster said.

For Lewis and Ashton Wagner, going to the game today was a special time for them both.

“He’s getting ready to leave for the military,” Lewis Wagner said. “So this is kind of like a last hoorah.”

This is the first time they have been to a Big Noon Kickoff show.

“It’s amazing – we want more,” Lewis Wagner said. “I wish we had more time.”

Students camped out last night to be at the front of the line at Big Noon Kickoff for their chance to cheer on Baylor on national TV.

The fans had all the faith in their bears when they were asked who they thought would win.