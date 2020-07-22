Frank Gentsch appointed interim Waco Police Chief

The Waco City Council Tuesday night confirmed the appointment of Frank Gentsch as interim police chief for the City of Waco.

He fills the spot vacated when Ryan Holt was moved to an assistant city manager slot.

This is his second stint serving as an interim chief.

He had been named acting chief while Ryan Holt was making the transition to assistant city manager and had held the position of assistant chief prior to his new role.

Frank Gentsch began his law enforcement career as a Police Cadet for the City of Waco in October of 1980.

After completing the Waco Police Academy, he was commissioned a Police Officer December 7, 1981 and assigned to the Patrol Division.

He became a Special Investigator in the Patrol Division on February 12, 1982. On June 19, 1982, Gentsch was shot twice and critically injured while investigating a suspicious person behind the bus station in downtown Waco.

He returned to limited duty September 10, 1982. A month later he was back on the streets supervising the Police Cadets on Neighborhood Burglary Patrol.

On January 9, 1983 he was back to full duty in the Patrol Division.

Gentsch was transferred to the Special Crimes Unit as a Detective on June 10, 1990. He was promoted to Sergeant and assigned to the Patrol Division, Midnight Shift, May 17, 1992. He was promoted to Commander and assigned to the Evening Shift September 12, 1999.

On November 2, 2003 he was transferred to the Drug Enforcement Section. On February 3, 2008 he was promoted to Assistant Chief and assigned to Criminal Investigations Division. On December 29, 2013 he was transferred to the Support Service Division where he has been serving until his appointment.

In addition to being a graduate of the Waco Police Academy, Assistant Chief Gentsch is a graduate of the 36th Management College of the Southwestern Law Enforcement Institute, the 214th Session of the FBI National Academy, 47th Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Unit Commander Academy and a graduate of McLennan Community College, Associate in Applied Science, Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement with Honors, August 2008.

Awards Assistant Chief Gentsch has received include a Law Enforcement Commendation from the Sons of the American Revolution, Certificate of Commendation from the American Legion, the Police Shield, the Life Saving Award, Meritorious Unit Award, Presidential Protection Commendation and the Master Peace Officer Award.