Franklin Avenue Chick-fil-A to close for remodeling

(file/MGN photo)

WACO, Texas – Fans of the Chick-fil-A on Franklin Avenue will need to be patient for their food fix.

This location will be closing for a kitchen remodel until the beginning of March. But there are still a couple of other ways for customers to get their Chick-fil-A.

People can go to the Richland Mall location and place a Mobile Curbside order or come inside the mall. Customers can order at the Baylor Food Truck behind the Franklin Avenue restaurant from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The goal of this remodeling is for the company to better meet guests needs and also the needs of team members.

Source: Chick-fil-A

