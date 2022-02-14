The Department of Public Safety reports a 43-year-old Franklin man was killed when he was ejected from his pickup in a Sunday morning crash in Robertson County.

DPS Sgt Justin Ruiz said Christopher Hidrogo of Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 1644 and Cooks Lane.

The accident was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday.

DPS troopers reported that it appeared a 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by Hidrogo had been traveling west on FM 1644 when it left the roadway, struck a culvert and a cement based light pole in a parking lot, then rolled over.

The investigation was still listed as ongoing Monday.