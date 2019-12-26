Franklin teen arrested in Christmas Day hit and run

An 18-year-old Franklin, Texas teen was taken to the Robertson County Jail following a Christmas morning hit and run crash that left a six-year-old boy in critical condition.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Jimmy Morgan said Katlyne Jade Martinez was arrested a short time after the crash a few miles down the road after her vehicle became disabled from damage incurred in the wreck.

Morgan said the crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. Christmas Day on FM 46 south of Franklin near Morgan Lane.

The six-year-old entered the highway from a private drive riding on a four-wheeler.

A 2002 Ford Ranger pickup driven by Martinez was going south on FM 46 and struck the four-wheeler.

The driver did not stop, but continued south on 46.

The vehicle later became disabled and was found a few miles down the road.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Robertson County Jail at 2:00 p.m. charged with accident causing injury, failure to stop and render aid.

Her bond was set at $10,000.

She posted bail at 8:17 a.m. Thursday and was released.

The child victim was first taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan where he was stabilized, then transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston in critical condition.