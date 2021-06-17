Free adoption event in Killeen this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Animal Shelter remains near capacity, and will offer free adoptions June 19 and 20.

Fees will be waived for animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped. Standard rates will apply to other animals.

This is the fourth consecutive weekend of free adoptions. While adoptions have totaled 84 for previous weekends, 67 animals have been taken in by the shelter those same days.

Dogs and cats of different ages, breeds, sizes and temperaments are in need of forever homes – and the shelter depends on the public to adopt them. Animals available for adoption can be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.

The Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive. Adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The shelter actively seeks volunteers and foster families to care for and interact with the animals. Those interested in volunteering or fostering can sign up online or call 254-526-4455.

Source: City of Killeen