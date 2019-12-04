Christmas festivities at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Williamson County Symphony Orchestra is bringing the sounds of “Christmas Dances” to Fort Hood.

The orchestra will perform from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. in Howze Theater on December 7.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with limited seating. The event is free and open to all.

In addition to the show, Trees for Troops has donated hundreds of trees to be given away to Fort Hood Soldiers in grades E-1 to E-4.

Trees for Troops is a program of the Christmas Spirit Foundation which provides free, farm-grown Christmas Trees to members in all branches of the U.S. military and their families through donations, sponsorship, grants and the work of many volunteers.

The trees will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. A military active duty or dependent identification card is required.

The donations will be given at Fort Hood Stadium at 9:00 a.m., also on December 7. For more information, you can visit www.treesfortroops.org.