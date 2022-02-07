Walk-in clinics offer opportunities for anyone age 5 and up to get flu, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District is partnering with the Texas National Guard and the Bell County Public Health District to offer free flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for anyone age five and up.

The walk-in clinics are open to the public, and will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on February 12 and February 19 at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, located at 400 N. Wall Street.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine should review the following information:

The walk-in clinics are available for anyone five years of age and older to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

Please bring a vaccination card with you if you have one.

Parents must be present for a child under age 18 to receive the vaccine.

First and second vaccine doses are available for anyone five years of age or older. Booster vaccines are available for anyone twelve years of age or older.

Source: Belton Independent School District