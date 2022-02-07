BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District is partnering with the Texas National Guard and the Bell County Public Health District to offer free flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for anyone age five and up.
The walk-in clinics are open to the public, and will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on February 12 and February 19 at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, located at 400 N. Wall Street.
Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine should review the following information:
- The walk-in clinics are available for anyone five years of age and older to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
- Please bring a vaccination card with you if you have one.
- Parents must be present for a child under age 18 to receive the vaccine.
- First and second vaccine doses are available for anyone five years of age or older. Booster vaccines are available for anyone twelve years of age or older.
Source: Belton Independent School District