City of Killeen partners with Killeen ISD to provide testing

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen has again partnered with the Killeen Independent School District to provide free rapid COVID-19 testing to the public.

Testing will take place Monday and Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., inside the former Nolan Middle School – located at 505 E Jasper Road.

To qualify for a free test, individuals will need to bring photo identification and fill out either an insured or uninsured form. Otherwise, individuals will be charged by the company for the test.

Rapid test results are available ten minutes after testing.

Source: City of Killeen