Free COVID-19 testing available in McLennan County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- In partnership with the Waco-McLennan County OEM and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, free COVID-19 testing will be available at various sites throughout July and August.

All testing sites are free.

If you suspect you may have COVID-19, you are encouraged to be tested.

LOCATIONS:
July 27th – 29th:
Waco Multi-Purpose Facility
1020 Elm Ave, Waco, TX, 76704
Walk-up & no registration required
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University Baptist Church
1701 Dutton Ave, Waco, TX, 76706
Walk-up & no registration required
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spanish speaking assistance is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44