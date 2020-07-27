Free COVID-19 testing available in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- In partnership with the Waco-McLennan County OEM and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, free COVID-19 testing will be available at various sites throughout July and August.
All testing sites are free.
If you suspect you may have COVID-19, you are encouraged to be tested.
LOCATIONS:
July 27th – 29th:
Waco Multi-Purpose Facility
1020 Elm Ave, Waco, TX, 76704
Walk-up & no registration required
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
University Baptist Church
1701 Dutton Ave, Waco, TX, 76706
Walk-up & no registration required
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Spanish speaking assistance is available.