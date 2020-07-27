Free COVID-19 testing available in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas- In partnership with the Waco-McLennan County OEM and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, free COVID-19 testing will be available at various sites throughout July and August.

All testing sites are free.

If you suspect you may have COVID-19, you are encouraged to be tested.

LOCATIONS:

July 27th – 29th:

Waco Multi-Purpose Facility

1020 Elm Ave, Waco, TX, 76704

Walk-up & no registration required

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University Baptist Church

1701 Dutton Ave, Waco, TX, 76706

Walk-up & no registration required

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spanish speaking assistance is available.