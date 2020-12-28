Free COVID-19 testing continues in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – A temporary COVID-19 state testing site will be at Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, on December 28th and 29th from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Registration must be completed in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com/. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.

Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, so no eating or drinking at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.

While testing does not require individuals to be symptomatic, COVID-19 symptoms may include:

• Fever and/or chills
• Cough (dry or productive)
• Fatigue
• Body aches/muscle or joint pain
• Shortness of breath
• Sore throat
• Headaches
• Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
• Nasal congestion
• Loss of taste and/or smell

All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel.

Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The City of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.

Source: City of Killeen

