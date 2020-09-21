Free COVID-19 Testing Expanded In McLennan County

McLennan County, TX- COVID-19 testing is being expanded in McLennan County.
The First Baptist Church Lorena is the newest site. Drive-through testing will be available at the Church on Oct 8th -10th. All testing sites are free. Registration is required for the drive-through sites.
Other sites included are:
September 24 – 26
Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave, Waco, TX, 76704
Walk-Up Site
No registration required
Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
October 2
Waco Fire Station #5 at 4515 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX 76711
Drive-Through Site
Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome
Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Residents who think they have COVID 19 or COVID symptoms are encouraged to get tested.