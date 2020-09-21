Free COVID-19 Testing Expanded In McLennan County

McLennan County, TX- COVID-19 testing is being expanded in McLennan County.

  The First Baptist Church Lorena is the newest site. Drive-through testing will be available at the Church on Oct 8th -10th.   All testing sites are free. Registration is required for the drive-through sites. 

Other sites included are:

September 24 – 26

Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave, Waco, TX, 76704

Walk-Up Site

No registration required

Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

October 2

Waco Fire Station #5 at 4515 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX 76711

Drive-Through Site

Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome

Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Residents who think they have COVID 19 or COVID symptoms are encouraged to get tested.

