Free COVID-19 testing for salon professionals

GATESVILLE, Texas- Coryell Health in Gatesville is offering free COVID-19 testing to all salon professionals.

May 6th-7th, hair dressers, stylists, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs can come before 5:00 p.m. at no cost to the individuals.

There is no appointment is necessary.

The test is a saliva test and will be conducted at the drive-up testing location at Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville.

Individuals are asked to provide health insurance information if they have health insurance; however, individuals will have no out-of-pocket costs.

The quick deadline is necessary to have the test results returned by Friday, May 8, the day when salons have been authorized by Governor Abbott to open.



Test Site:

Coryell Health Medical Clinic

1507 West Main Street (behind or north of the main hospital building)

Gatesville, Texas 76528

For specific questions, call the Hotline at: (254)248-6263

