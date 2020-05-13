Free COVID-19 testing in West, May 15th

WEST, Texas- Free COVID-19 testing will be available on Friday, May 15th.

The Texas National Guard, in partnership with the City of West and the Waco-McLennan County OEM, will be offering a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at West Community/Senior Center located at 200 Tokio Rd, West, TX, 76691.

Testing will be done by appointment only. Visit http://www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register for an appointment.

Registration will open on Thursday, May 14th.

Participants will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms during registration.

COVID-19 symptoms:

• Fever and/or chills

• Cough (dry or productive)

• Fatigue

• Body Aches/Muscle or Joint Pain

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Headache

• Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

• Nasal Congestion

• Loss of Taste and/or Smell