Free COVID-19 testing sites available in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing sites in September and October.

There will be one walk-up site and two drive-through sites, and all are free. However, registration is required for the drive-through sites.

September 16th -17th
Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1402 Elm Avenue, Waco, TX, 76704
Drive-Through Site
Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

September 24th – 26th
Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave, Waco, TX, 76704
Walk-Up Site
No registration required
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

October 2nd
Waco Fire Station #5 at 4515 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX 76711
Drive-Through Site
Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

If you suspect you may have the Coronavirus or think you may have been exposed to it, you are encouraged to be tested. You do not have to have symptoms to be tested. All testing is done with a cheek swab test.

Source: City of Waco

