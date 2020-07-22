Free COVID-19 testing sites in McLennan, Bell Counties

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing sites in July and August.

There will be three walk-up sites and two drive-through sites. All testing sites are free.

If you suspect you may have the Coronavirus (COVID-19), you are encouraged to be tested. As shown below, drive through testing must register first. Walk-up tests require no registration. There is a limit to 600 tests per day, per location.

July 27th – 29th

Waco Multi-Purpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave, Waco, TX, 76704
Walk-Up Site, No registration required. Time: 8am -4pm

University Baptist Church at 1701 Dutton Ave, Waco, TX, 76706
Walk-Up Site, No registration required. Time: 8am -4pm. This site will have Spanish speaking assistance available.

July 30th

Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1402 Elm Avenue, Waco, TX, 76704
Drive-Through Site. Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome. Time: 8am – 5pm

August 3rd

McGregor High School at 903 Bluebonnet Parkway, McGregor, TX, 76657
Drive-Through Site. Registration required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome. Time: 8am – 5pm

August 13th – 15th

MCC Highlander Gym at 171 Powell Dr, Waco, TX, 76708
Walk-Up Site. No registration required Time: 8am – 4pm

In addition, Killeen will host three free COVID-19 state mobile testing sites this week:

  • Thursday, July 23, from noon to 8 p.m. at Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive
  • Friday, July 24, from noon to 8 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th Street
  • Saturday, July 25, from noon to 8 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th Street

COVID-19 symptoms:

Fever and/or chills
Cough (dry or productive)
Fatigue
Body Aches/Muscle or Joint Pain
Sore Throat
Headache
Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea
Nasal Congestion
Loss of Taste and/or Smell

Sources: City of Waco, City of Killeen

