WACO, Texas – ESC Region 12 and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be hosting a free vaccination clinic at 2101 W. Loop 340 on Tuesday.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can make an appointment online at www.covidwaco.com.

You can also find a list of more vaccination clinics throughout McLennan County this week here.