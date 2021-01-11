Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Waco Convention Center

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public District has received 1,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as part of the State’s Vaccination Hub program.

The free three-day vaccination clinic will begin Tuesday, January 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center. The clinic is by appointment only. Online registration opened yesterday, and slots were filled within 25 minutes of the announcement.

The clinic is for eligible people in Phases 1A and 1B, and will run until all the doses of the shipment have been administered. Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers. Phase 1B includes people 65 and older, or people 16 and older with a medical condition which increases a severe COVID- 19 illness.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Spokesperson Kelly Craine says spots filled up so quickly they were afraid no one would be able to register due to the site crashing.

“It was really fast. And we knew there would be a demand. We didn’t know it would be that quickly. We were also very concerned that the site would crash, and no one would be able to register,” Craine said. “We are very fortunate that our registration site did not crash. That was very important to us. It filled up quickly, and this showed there is a high demand for the vaccine – and hopefully we will get more from the state. This will be a response that, yes, here in McLennan County, we want the vaccine.”

While there are no dates at this time, there is an expectation from Texas Department of State Health Services that Waco-McLennan county will be receiving more vaccines.

For more information, you can visit covidwaco.com.