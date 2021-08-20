Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics available in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be hosting eleven free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from August 22 through the 28. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. Clinics are avaliable at the following times and locations:

Sunday, August 22: Waco Missions (3316 J J Flewellen Rd) from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Just As I Am Ministries (610 DeShong Smith St) from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.



Monday, August 23 : Dr. Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute (500 S. 5 th St) from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. LaVega High School (555 TX-340 Loop) in the cafeteria from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. Open Mic Night at the 7 th Street Pedestrian Plaza from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24: Education Service Center Region 12 (2101 W. Loop 340) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Wednesday, August 25 : McLennan Community College in the MAC Commons Area (1400 College Dr.) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 26: Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (915 La Salle Ave) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Friday, August 27 : Waco High School (2020 N. 42 nd St) from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, August 28: Just As I Am Ministries (610 DeShong Smith St.) from 9 a.m. – Noon. Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market (500 Washington Ave) from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Source: City of Waco