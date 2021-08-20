LIVE NOW /
Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics available in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be hosting eleven free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from August 22 through the 28. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. 

Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com. Clinics are avaliable at the following times and locations:

  • Sunday, August 22:
    • Waco Missions (3316 J J Flewellen Rd) from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 
    • Just As I Am Ministries (610 DeShong Smith St) from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.  
  • Monday, August 23:
    • Dr. Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute (500 S. 5th St) from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.  
    • LaVega High School (555 TX-340 Loop) in the cafeteria from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.  You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. 
    • Open Mic Night at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.   
  • Tuesday, August 24:
    • Education Service Center Region 12 (2101 W. Loop 340) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.   
  • Wednesday, August 25:
    • McLennan Community College in the MAC Commons Area (1400 College Dr.) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.  
  • Thursday, August 26: 
    • Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (915 La Salle Ave) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 
  • Friday, August 27:
    • Waco High School (2020 N. 42nd St) from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. 
  • Saturday, August 28:
    • Just As I Am Ministries (610 DeShong Smith St.) from 9 a.m. – Noon. 
    • Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market (500 Washington Ave) from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.  

Source: City of Waco

