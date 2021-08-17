LIVE NOW /
Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics available in McLennan County

Local News
WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the following events:

Wednesday, August 18th:

o   Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Dr.) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 19th:

o   Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 20th:

o   Harmony Science Academy (1110 S. Valley Mills Dr.) from 9 a.m. – Noon. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

o   Waco I.S.D. Stadium (1401 S. New Road) from 10 a.m. – Noon. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.

Saturday, August 21st:

o   Family of Faith Worship Center (4112 Memorial Dr) from 10 a.m. – Noon.

A parent or guardian must be present for minors to be able to recieve the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment. To register, you can visit covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco

