Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host eight free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from October 17th until the 23rd.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.

The CDC recommends for certain groups to receive a booster shot for the Pfizer vaccine six months after the second dose. Booster doses are not yet authorized for those who initially received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. You can bring your vaccination card to receive your third dose or booster shot to verify the date.

Sunday, October 17: Waco Cultural Arts Fest (814 Elm Avenue) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Shots for Souls (225 W. Waco Drive) from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Monday, October 18: Little Christian Academy (601 Towne Oaks Drive) from Noon – 5:00 p.m.



Tuesday, October 19: La Vega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Wednesday, October 20:

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres Drive) from Noon – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 21: Education Service Center, Region 12 (2101 W. Loop 340) from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Friday, October 22: Midway ISD, Panther Stadium (800 N. Hewitt Drive, Hewitt) 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Saturday, October 23: Jubilee Food Mart (1505 N. 15 th Street) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



Source: City of Waco