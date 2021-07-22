Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Pirtle Elementary

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Independent School District and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s are collaborating to provide free COVID-19 vaccines before the start of school next month.

A walk-in clinic will be offered at Pirtle Elementary from noon – 6:00 p.m. on July 27, where anyone twelve years of age and older can receive a free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine should review the following information:

Pirtle Elementary is located at 714 S. Pea Ridge Road, Temple, TX 76502.

No appointment is necessary.

Parents/guardians must be present for a child under age 18 to receive the vaccine.

McLane Children’s medical professionals will be available to answer questions.

Second doses will be scheduled on-site after the first dose is received.

Save time by registering online. Text BETTER to 88408 or visit MyBSWHealth.com to set up a MyBSWHealth account. Follow the directions and enter all information to create an account. Click “no” when asked about an activation code.

For more information, you can contact Belton ISD Health Services at (254) 215-2043.

Source: Belton Independent School District