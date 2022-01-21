WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host nine free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from January 24 through the 28.
The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.
- Monday through Friday:
- Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Monday, January 24:
- Goodwill Industries (1700 S. New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Alta Vista Elementary (3637 Alta Vista Drive) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Tuesday, January 25:
- Homeless Connect (100 Washington Avenue (Convention Center)) from 8:00 a.m. – Noon.
- La Vega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Wednesday, January 26:
- Thursday, January 27:
- Provident Heights Elementary School (2415 Bosque Boulevard) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- McGregor High School (903 Bluebonnet Parkway) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
- Friday, January 28:
- TSTC (3801 Campus Drive) from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
Source: City of Waco