WACO, Texas  The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host nine free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from January 24 through the 28.  

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters are available. The Pfizer vaccine for children five to eleven years of age is available at all locations. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration for a scheduled appointment is available at covidwaco.com.   

  • Monday through Friday:
    • Waco-McLennan County Public Health District (225 W. Waco Drive) from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Monday, January 24:
    • Goodwill Industries (1700 S. New Road) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Alta Vista Elementary (3637 Alta Vista Drive) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Tuesday, January 25:
    • Homeless Connect (100 Washington Avenue (Convention Center)) from 8:00 a.m. – Noon. 
    • La Vega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Wednesday, January 26:
    • Holy Spirit Episcopal Church (1624 Wooded Acres) from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. 
  • Thursday, January 27:
    • Provident Heights Elementary School (2415 Bosque Boulevard) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
    • McGregor High School (903 Bluebonnet Parkway) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.
  • Friday, January 28:
    • TSTC (3801 Campus Drive) from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend this clinic.

Source: City of Waco