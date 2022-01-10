WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is now offering free drive-thru community COVID-19 testing at McLennan Community College starting this Tuesday.

The test is a PCR, self-administered, shallow nose swab. Results should be available 48 to 72 hours after taking the test.

Registration is required. You can register for an appointment here, or call 877-355-7978.

To qualify for free testing, you should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. You are urged to bring your medical insurance card to your appointment. The expense for the test will be billed to your insurance, or to the federal program for the uninsured.

You are urged to confirm with your insurance provider before scheduling a test – there should not be an out-of-pocket expense. No one will be turned away for not having insurance.

The test site can be found at McLennan Community College’s Community Services Parking lot M, located at 4601 N. 19th Street. It will be in operation from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Source: City of Waco