Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Kempner

KEMPNER, Texas – The Texas Military Department is conducting a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Kempner, beginning Thursday at 8:00 am at the Kempner Fire Station, located at 315 Pecan Street.

The drive-thru testing will be free and by appointment only. If you think you could have COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you can call the COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 512-883-2400.

You can also register at www.txcovidtest.org for your drive-thru test. Once you register online and go through the screening process, you will receive a text message or phone call from the call center to inform you of the time of your appointment.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include, fever (higher than 99.6), cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, nasal congestion, fatigue, producing sputum, muscle/joint pain, chills, diarrhea and loss of taste and smell.

