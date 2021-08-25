Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple will host a free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site for residents starting this Thursday until September 17, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The clinic will be located inside the parking lot next to Wilson Park, at 1909 Curtis B Elliot Drive. Testing sites will be staffed by the Texas Army National Guard.

Here is what to look for if you think you might have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

A dry cough and shortness of breath

Feeling very tired

Muscle of body aches

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test is encouraged to bring an ID. No registration is required.

For more information, you can contact Temple Fire & Rescue Fire & Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager at jhenager@templetx.gov.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue