Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple will host a free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site for residents starting this Thursday until September 17, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The clinic will be located inside the parking lot next to Wilson Park, at 1909 Curtis B Elliot Drive. Testing sites will be staffed by the Texas Army National Guard.
Here is what to look for if you think you might have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- A dry cough and shortness of breath
- Feeling very tired
- Muscle of body aches
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test is encouraged to bring an ID. No registration is required.
For more information, you can contact Temple Fire & Rescue Fire & Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager at jhenager@templetx.gov.
Source: Temple Fire & Rescue