Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple will host a free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site for residents starting this Thursday until September 17, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The clinic will be located inside the parking lot next to Wilson Park, at 1909 Curtis B Elliot Drive. Testing sites will be staffed by the Texas Army National Guard.

Here is what to look for if you think you might have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • A dry cough and shortness of breath
  • Feeling very tired
  • Muscle of body aches
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting

Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test is encouraged to bring an ID. No registration is required.

For more information, you can contact Temple Fire & Rescue Fire & Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager at jhenager@templetx.gov.

