Free internet exchange zone available in Hewitt

HEWITT, Texas – A free internet exchange zone is available for Hewitt residents.

The Hewitt Police Departement posted on social media Tuesday that this is a safe place to exchange items bought and sold online from private sellers. Residents can go to the Hewitt Public Safety Facility parking lot and look for the sign.

The department says this area is under surveillance at all times, and is in the parking lot of the Police Department. No appointments are needed, and the space is welcome to be used wheneveritems are bought or sold.

Source: Hewitt Police Department