Free mammograms for Central Texas women

WACO, Texas – Bird-Kultgen Ford and Baylor Scott & White are teaming up to give free mammograms to Central Texas women.

This was made possible after the car dealership donated $10,000 to the hospital to pay for the mammograms.

Women ages 40 or older are recommended to have one mammogram per year. According to the American Cancer Society, the screenings are the most effective breast cancer detection method.

“Getting screening mammograms is important to save lives, and they recognize that. And when you don’t have insurance, sometimes you don’t have a way to get it. And Bird Kultgen wanted to make sure women of Central Texas had a way,” says Michelle Wilson, of Baylor Scott and White.

Throughout the month of October, $5 from every oil change at Bird-Kultgen Ford will help provide free mammograms.