Free mask distribution available in Bosque County for residents

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas- Free face masks will be distributed for Bosque County residents beginning July 9. 2020.

These masks are for Bosque County residents only.

Residents are required to drive to the distribution point, and each driver must show an ID with an address within Bosque County.

Each vehicle will be given one box of masks for each address present in the car. This way, you can bring your neighbor and both of you will get a box of masks.

You will not be given multiple boxes of masks unless there are multiple addresses present in the vehicle.

There are a limited number being distributed at each location.

This will be the only time masks will be distributed free of charge, unless additional supplies are acquired from the State.

The first distribution point will be tomorrow, July 9, 2020 in Clifton at the Clifton Elementary School, located at 1000 Key Ave.

The second distribution point will be Friday, July 10, 2020 in Meridian at the Meridian Civic Center, located at 309 W. River.

Both distributions will begin at 9 a.m. and will go until 3 p.m. or until all supplies are exhausted.

