Free meals for all KISD students to continue

The Killeen Independent School district has announced it will continue to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students across the district for remainder of the current school year.

The United States Department of Agriculture said there would be additional funding to finish out the entire year rather than ending just before the Christmas break.

Meals will only be available on regular school days, but not on holidays or weekends.

While students will be able to go through the cafeteria line for the free meals, there will be be separate a la cart items available for purchase if they wish.

Those attending classes remotely will also be able to pick up free meals from their regular home campus during designated times.

Parents are allowed to pick up the meals without documentation if the children are with them, or if the children are not with them, documentation will be required to pick up the meals.

Acceptable documentation includes an official school letter, student report card, student ID card, attendance records containing the student’s name or a birth certificate.