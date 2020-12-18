Free pet adoptions at Killeen Animal Services on Wednesday

The Killeen Animal Shelter is offering a special promotion to encourage pet adoptions during the holidays.

Adoption fees will be waived December 23 for dogs and cats that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped. All other animals may be adopted at standard rates.

Dogs and cats of different ages, breeds, sizes, and temperaments are in need of forever homes, and the shelter depends on the public to adopt them.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.

The shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive. Regular adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shelter will be closed December 24 and 25 and January 1.

Killeen Animal Shelter actively seeks volunteers to care for and interact with the animals. Those interested in volunteering may sign up online or call 254-526-4455.