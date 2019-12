WACO, Texas- Waco transit is giving free safe rides home on New Year’s Eve.

Rides are from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Those interested can schedule a ride to and from their events with Waco Transit by calling 254-750-1620.

Ben E. Keith and Tow King are sponsoring the program.

For more information call Waco Transit at 254-750-1900.