Free water pickup event in downtown Waco tomorrow

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco is holding a free water pick-up on Saturday.

Residents can drive-thru for pick-up, and water will be loaded for you. The event will be hosted from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., or until supplies for the day run out. Additional water will be available on Sunday. One case per family.

Pick-up will be at 3rd Street and Washington Avenue in downtown Waco, next to the Waco Convention Center.

The City of Waco would like to give a special thanks to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company for providing to the community.

Source: City of Waco