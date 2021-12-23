WEST, Texas – Sykora Family Ford is opening their doors, to anyone who wants free pancakes for breakfast tomorrow.

The dealership employees are cooking and serving-up free pancakes, sausage, and beverages to more than a thousand people. Everyone is invited to this annual event.

Last years event was held as a drive-thru, due to the pandemic. This year, they are ready to welcome people back inside to have breakfast together.

If you are a resident in West and want breakfast delivered to your home, you can call the dealership for delivery.

It is happening tomorrow from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Sykora Family Ford off of I-35 in West.