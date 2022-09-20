Freestone County, Tx (FOX44) – A 59-year-old man listed in Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders has been captured in Atlanta, Georgia.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Waco, including DPS Special Agents, coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Atlanta to find and arrest Powers.

In 1981, Powers was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to four years of confinement. In 1991, he was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to 18 years of confinement.

In 1994, he was convicted of aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually, for which he was sentenced to ten years of confinement. In 2014, Powers was convicted of assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation and was sentenced to six years of confinement.

Powers had been wanted since May 5, 2022 – after the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for two counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and one count of Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear.

Power’s arrest was not from tip information received through Crime Stoppers, so no reward will be paid.