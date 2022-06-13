FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The 100th anniversary of the Freestone County Fair kicks off on Monday night!

The festivities will begin with a parade at 7:00 p.m., followed by entertainment and festivities at the Freestone County Fairgrounds, located on Highway 84.

For every day up until June 18, there will be many folks participating and spectating in several shows from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and different events and festivities from 6:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.

In addition, the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is expecting much larger crowds and traffic. They want everyone to have a fun and enjoyable time, and they say safety is a big part of this. They are reminding the public to stay aware and alert. Law Enforcement, Fire Departments, EMS, and city and county employees and officials will be around daily to assist anyone in need.

For more information on the festivities, you can Freestone County Fair & Rodeo Association’s Facebook page and website.